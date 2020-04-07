Report: Liverpool make first contact to sign £88m winger, deal may hinge on Jadon Sancho

Liverpool continue to be linked with Ferran Torres.

According to Goal, Liverpool have now made contact with Valencia about a potential deal to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres this season.

It's claimed that the Reds have enquired about a deal, but so have rivals Manchester City and Manchester United alongside a number of other clubs.

The report notes that Borussia Dortmund are actually leading the race for Torres, meaning the English sides in the battle need to ramp up their efforts to sign him.

Dortmund are allegedly moving quickly for Torres because they think they could lose Jadon Sancho this summer, who has ironically been linked with Liverpool too.

The Daily Mail noted in February that Liverpool wanted to sign Sancho, and had actually made contact with Dortmund to outline their intentions to bid for him.

The Mirror have since suggested that Liverpool are out of the race for Sancho, and it may well be because they're focusing on a cheaper option in Torres instead.

He does have a €100million (£88million) release clause in his Valencia deal, but their financial issues mean they may be forced to sell the exciting 20-year-old for much less this summer.

The worst case scenario for Liverpool would be seeing Sancho join a Premier League rival and Dortmund land Torres as his replacement, leaving the Reds without either player – but hopefully Jurgen Klopp can land one of them this summer.