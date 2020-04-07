Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Klopp target's asking-price falls, could be available for much cheaper than expected

John Verrall
Boubakary Soumare of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 18, 2018 in Lille France
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are said to be keen on bringing in Boubakary Soumare from Lille in the summer.

Lille's Boubakary Soumare during the Ligue 1 match between Lille and Toulouse at Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 22, 2018 in Lille, France.

Liverpool target Boubakary Soumare’s price-tag could drop dramatically this summer, according to SPORT.

Soumare has been linked with a £35 million move to Anfield recently, but it seems that Lille may be willing to part company with the central midfielder for even cheaper than that now.

The current worldwide break from football has left a number of clubs struggling financially, and Lille’s cash flows have been affected.

 

As a result it seems that Soumare could be available for cheaper than first expected.

That will surely appeal to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly having the energetic midfielder on his radar.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, but there is a feeling that they could make upgrades in midfield.

Caen's French midfielder Julien Feret (L) vies for the ball with Lille's Boubakary Soumare (R) during the French L1 football match between Caen (SMC) and Lille (LOSC) on January 13, 2018,...

Soumare has the stamina to fit in with Liverpool’s high intensity pressing game, but he also appears to have the technical quality required to slot into Klopp’s system.

At the age of 21 Soumare looks to have an extremely bright future ahead of him, and it appears he could be one of the bargain buys of the summer now.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch