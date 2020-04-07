Report: Klopp target's asking-price falls, could be available for much cheaper than expected

Liverpool are said to be keen on bringing in Boubakary Soumare from Lille in the summer.

Liverpool target Boubakary Soumare’s price-tag could drop dramatically this summer, according to SPORT.

Soumare has been linked with a £35 million move to Anfield recently, but it seems that Lille may be willing to part company with the central midfielder for even cheaper than that now.

The current worldwide break from football has left a number of clubs struggling financially, and Lille’s cash flows have been affected.

As a result it seems that Soumare could be available for cheaper than first expected.

That will surely appeal to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly having the energetic midfielder on his radar.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, but there is a feeling that they could make upgrades in midfield.

Soumare has the stamina to fit in with Liverpool’s high intensity pressing game, but he also appears to have the technical quality required to slot into Klopp’s system.

At the age of 21 Soumare looks to have an extremely bright future ahead of him, and it appears he could be one of the bargain buys of the summer now.