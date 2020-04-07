Report: Everton, Southampton and Norwich all keen on Marco Silvestri

Everton, Southampton and Norwich have all been linked with a move for Marco Silvestri.

Hellas Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri is being linked with a move back to England, after a previous stint with Leeds United.

Silvestri is on the radar of Everton, Southampton and Norwich City, report Tuttomercatoweb.

Silvestri has helped Verona up to a position of 8th in Serie A after establishing himself as a regular this season.

Verona signed for Leeds United during the chaotic Massimo Cellino era in 2014.

He spent two seasons as the number one and a third as a back-up, before being sold to Hellas Verona.

Where could he fit?

If Silvestri moved to Everton, he would have to compete with Jordan Pickford to be number one. It may not be a good career move for him, although the chance to work with Carlo Ancelotti could appeal.

At Southampton he would have to compete with Alex McCarthy and Angus Gunn.

Norwich know Silvestri well after his heroics against them helped Leeds to a EFL Cup penalty shootout win against them in 2016/17.

The Canaries are staring at relegation, so a move back to the Championship may not be so appealing for the 29-year-old.

Silvestri is doing well right now at Verona, and might not want to change from that.

Nonetheless these links show what progress he has made, that he is in demand once again, after once being shunted aside at Leeds by Garry Monk in favour of Rob Green.