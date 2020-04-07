Quick links

Report: Everton make contact to sign exciting winger, Ancelotti wants to beat Dortmund

Everton are reportedly pushing for Gremio attacker Everton Soares.

According to Globo Esporte, Everton have made contact with Gremio about a potential deal to sign attacker Everton Soares this summer.

It's claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to get Everton on board for next season, with the Toffees in contact with the Brazilian club about a move.

However, Borussia Dortmund have taken similar action, contacting Gremio to discuss a move as they potentially prepare for life without Jadon Sancho.

 

Dortmund are allegedly trying to 'take steps ahead of competitors' with a move for Everton, with them and the Toffees described as the main teams in the race.

The 24-year-old has come through with Gremio having arrived from Fortaleza in 2012, and has now racked up 69 goals in 268 games for the club.

Everton also has three goals in 14 caps for Brazil, and whilst he predominantly plays as a left-sided winger, he can play anywhere across the front line – which will be hugely appealing.

It is though surprising to see Everton push so hard for a predominantly left-sided wide man, as it's the right flank they need to sort out; Bernard, Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson can all play there, whereas Theo Walcott is the only natural right winger.

Still, Ancelotti has seemingly seen plenty of quality and potential in Everton, and would like to bring him to Goodison Park to join his namesake club.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

