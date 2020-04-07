Report: Everton interested in signing 27-year-old Klopp considers a massive threat

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be keen on Jesse Lingard, who has struggled this term.

Everton are interested in signing Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, according to a report in the Metro.

The Toffees are believed to be considering making a move for Lingard in the summer, who has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The addition of Lingard may not go down particularly well at Everton, as his performances over the past year have not been impressive whatsoever.

Lingard did not score a goal for United across the whole of 2019, and since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes he has barely featured.

Everton could now look to rescue him, but there are question marks over whether he would improve their side.

Carlo Ancelotti could use Lingard in central midfield, or just behind the striker.

However, whether he would actually be much of an upgrade on the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes or Alex Iwobi is very much up for debate.

Many football supporters have failed to see what Lingard actually offers throughout his career.

But he has been valued by his former managers for his energy and endeavour.

And Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp actually singled out Lingard as a threat, before his side took on Manchester United earlier this season.

"I think they are able to play different ways. They are much more front-footed for sure now, that is clear, but their counter attacks are a massive threat, especially when Martial and Lingard get fit again,” Klopp said to Sky Sports News.

The comments may just suggest that Lingard could increase Everton’s attacking threat if he was to sign.

But it seems that Lingard would immediately have a point to prove at Goodison Park, as he has struggled badly for well over 12 months now.