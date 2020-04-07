Quick links

Report: Defender's exit now likely after rejected Everton bid

Everton have been linked with Santos defender Lucas Verissimo.

According to Bolavip in Brazil, Santos defender Lucas Verissimo is now 'likely' to leave the club amid interest from Everton.

It's claimed that Verissimo is attracting major interest from European sides, and Santos are expecting to have a hole to fill in the middle of their defence.

 

Verissimo's departure is now considered 'likely', even with confusion over when the European transfer window will actually open given the global health crisis.

A number of clubs may be in for Verissimo, but Everton have been strongly linked with a move for the centre back ahead of the transfer window.

Santos president Jose Carlos Peres has told Calciomercato that Everton wanted to sign Verissimo in January, whilst also targeting teammate Yeferson Soteldo.

Peres rejected Everton's approach, as they wanted to take Verissimo on loan with a view to a permanent deal, whereas Santos would only sell straight up.

The ball is now in Everton's court; if they want Verissimo, it seems that they have a chance to sign him. Yet if they wait around, he may well head elsewhere, leaving Carlo Ancelotti to miss out.

Lucas Verissimo of Brazil's Santos celebrates his goal against Ecuador's Delfin during their Copa Libertadores football match at Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, Brazil, on March 10, 2020....

