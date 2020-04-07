Report: Clubs queuing up to sign Arsenal star who's been playing with injury for months

Mikel Arteta has only recently been able to call upon Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, due to injury.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is wanted by Inter Milan, according to FC Inter News.

Bellerin has had a rather difficult campaign at Arsenal, with injury affecting his form.

The Spaniard missed the first half of the season, and even since his return to Mikel Arteta’s side he has been playing in pain.

"Hector has been having some discomfort for a few months, he has been trying to deal with it all the time, his attitude to try and play and be available has been great,” Arteta said to Football London.

Bellerin, therefore, has not quite reached the top of his game with Arsenal this term.

However, the 25-year-old is still very much in-demand ahead of the summer transfer window.

Inter Milan, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are all said to be hunting the rapid right-back, but whether Arsenal will sell is very much up for debate.

Bellerin’s importance to Arsenal is proven by the fact he has had to play through the pain barrier for them.

Arsenal are already short at right-back, and if they were to let go of Bellerin their options in the position would be desperately lacking.