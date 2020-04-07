Report: Arteta wants exciting signing; Messi called him 'excellent', Arsenal budget a problem

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are still fighting for the signing of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar despite having a lower budget than the clubs pursuing him.

It's claimed that Manchester City are keen on signing Aouar, which is no great surprise as boss Pep Guardiola called him 'incredible' last season.

However, Arteta wants to bring him to Arsenal, and is battling for his signature despite knowing that the budget at his disposal isn't particularly large.

City would surely be able to blow Arsenal out of the water financially, so this one seems like a battle that may not end too well for the Gunners.

Still, Arteta seems convinced that Aouar is the man for Arsenal, and is prepared to take on his former club in the race to sign him this summer.

Aouar, 21, has hit nine goals and seven assists for Lyon this season, whilst showing his ability to play in a deep-lying role, as a number 10 or even out wide.

Signing the Frenchman would really lend itself to Arteta playing a 4-3-3 at Arsenal, and would give the Gunners a real creative force outside of Mesut Ozil.

Last week, Lionel Messi praised Aouar, naming him in his top 15 young talents – as quoted by the Daily Star – and hailed him as 'always calm with the ball at his feet with an excellent technical quality.'

That's the kind of player fans want to see, but Arsenal's budget is likely to cause a big problem unless there's a big sale to come at the Emirates Stadium this summer.