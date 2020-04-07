Quick links

Report: Arteta wants exciting signing; Messi called him 'excellent', Arsenal budget a problem

Olly Dawes
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

NIMES, FRANCE - December 6: Houssem Aouar #8 of Lyon in action during the Nimes V Lyon, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costières on December 6th 2019, Nimes, France

According to The Sun, Arsenal are still fighting for the signing of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar despite having a lower budget than the clubs pursuing him.

It's claimed that Manchester City are keen on signing Aouar, which is no great surprise as boss Pep Guardiola called him 'incredible' last season.

However, Arteta wants to bring him to Arsenal, and is battling for his signature despite knowing that the budget at his disposal isn't particularly large.

 

City would surely be able to blow Arsenal out of the water financially, so this one seems like a battle that may not end too well for the Gunners.

Still, Arteta seems convinced that Aouar is the man for Arsenal, and is prepared to take on his former club in the race to sign him this summer.

Aouar, 21, has hit nine goals and seven assists for Lyon this season, whilst showing his ability to play in a deep-lying role, as a number 10 or even out wide.

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup semifinal football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Lille LOSC at the Groupama...

Signing the Frenchman would really lend itself to Arteta playing a 4-3-3 at Arsenal, and would give the Gunners a real creative force outside of Mesut Ozil.

Last week, Lionel Messi praised Aouar, naming him in his top 15 young talents – as quoted by the Daily Star – and hailed him as 'always calm with the ball at his feet with an excellent technical quality.'

That's the kind of player fans want to see, but Arsenal's budget is likely to cause a big problem unless there's a big sale to come at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

