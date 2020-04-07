Report: 6ft 3ins star flattered by Liverpool's interest, but he could snub Anfield move

Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly wanted to add Malick Thiaw to Jurgen Klopp's squad - but is he staying in the Bundesliga with Schalke?

Malick Thiaw is flattered to find himself on the radar of Liverpool but, according to Sport1, the young defender’s top priority for now is staying at Schalke.

A teenage centre-half has been tipped to take the Joel Matip route this summer.

Like the Champions League winning Cameroon international, Thiaw has risen through the ranks at Schalke before catching the eye of a Merseyside giant.

Liverpool have some of the best scouts in the business these days and, according to The Mirror, England’s champions-in-waiting were eyeing up a potential £7 million deal for one of the most exciting defensive talents in German football.

But how does Thiaw himself feel about all this speculation?

Well, as you might expect, the Dusseldorf-born youngster is thrilled to learn that he has admirers at Anfield. Though that does not necessarily mean that he is packing his bags already and brushing up on his English.

Sport1 adds that Thiaw is hoping to stay at Schalke for the time being and put pen to paper on a professional contract with the Gelsenkirchen outfit.

"I would recommend Malick to stay at Schalke. There David Wagner has proven that he relies on young players and has a knack for talent,” says Germany U19 coach Guido Streichsbier, backing Thiaw’s decision to hang around for the time being.

With Sepp Van der Berg, Nat Phillips, Ki-Jana Hoever and more all fighting for a place in Klopp’s plans for next season, Thiaw perhaps feels that there is just too much competition at Liverpool right now. At Schalke, he will be given the time and space to grow in the nurturing environment of the Bundesliga.