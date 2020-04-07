Who is Raymond Ochoa? The Big Show Show star's age, Instagram and previous roles

The Big Show Show is now available to stream on Netflix. It boasts a great cast, with Raymond Ochoa impressing Big Show and fans in episode 5.

Right now, we could all use a little cheering up...

Under the circumstances, we've all been watching a lot more TV than we normally would, which is why Netflix has been an absolute godsend.

The popular streaming service has kept us topped up with a wide range of interesting titles, with the shocking documentary Tiger King proving to be a significant stand-out.

After rewatching some old favourites and keeping up to date with trends, you wouldn't be blamed for wanting to kick back with some lighter viewing. If you're keen to lose yourself in some laughs, then The Big Show Show is the perfect antidote to the more demanding efforts making the rounds at the moment.

Created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger, the series centres on renowned wrestler Big Show playing a fictional version of himself alongside a stellar cast. So, let's take a moment to spotlight one of them...

The Big Show Show starring Raymond Ochoa

"That's cool. That's the name of a professional assassin!"

Raymond Ochoa stars in The Big Show Show as Greg Turbow.

He appears in episode 5 - titled 'The Big Process' - and made quite an impression on audiences. One fan recently tweeted out "if you don't stan Greg Turbow from The Big Show Show, don't even @ me."

Big Show certainly takes a liking to Lola's boyfriend, despite trying to intimidate him at first by hilariously ripping a phone book in half, and she soon struggles to keep her dad from spending time with him.

It's a great episode, but where have we seen the 18-year-old actor before?

Raymond Ochoa: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Raymond first appeared on screens in a 2007 episode of the TV series Cold Case (he played Sean).

Since then, has gone on to star in such other shows as 10 Items or Less (Manuelito), Hank (Kyle Funk), The Night Shift (Ernie), Instant Mom (Blix/Rudy) and more.

As for films, his body of work includes the 2009 Disney adaptation A Christmas Carol (Caroline's Child), House Under Siege (Toby Michael Mazur), Mars Needs Moms (Martian Hatchling), Charlie: A Toy Story (Caden) and The Good Dinosaur (Arlo).

If you're a gamer, you may also be interested to know that he's lent his voice to the likes of Fallout 4 (Male Brotherhood of Steel Squire), The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (Gabe) and Sunset Overdrive.

Raymond Ochoa poses for portrait at New Faces at the Artists Project on May 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Follow Raymond Ochoa on Instagram

If you're a fan of his work in The Big Show Show, or any of the other titles we've mentioned, it's definitely worth keeping up to date with him on Instagram.

You can follow him over at @raymondochoa12; he currently has 31.4k followers.

In a recent post, he celebrated his part on the show with a picture alongside his co-stars, writing: " Finally can post this... April 6th you can find my episode of The Big Show Show on Netflix... What a pleasure it was @wwethebigshow!"

We hope you enjoyed the episode.

