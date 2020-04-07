Rangers should sign star who Eden Hazard praised, he's free

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers should take a look at the 29-year-old.

If he isn't already, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard should be using this hiatus to look at transfer targets this summer.

It's very possible that the Gers will be going into next season under pressure to stop Celtic from winning 10 Premiership titles in a row.

Subscribe

And let's face it, Rangers, who are 13 points behind their Old Firm rivals now, are nowhere near good enough to stop the Hoops at the moment.

They're going to need a lot of strengthening and should Gerrard look at a Bosman deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow?

Fans of the Ibrox side might not like to admit it, but the truth is that sooner or later, Gerrard is going to need a long-term replacement for Allan McGregor, who turned 38 this year.

The Rangers boss must look to the future and, considering Darlow is available for free, why not?

He isn't going to get snapped up by a Premier League club, given that he hasn't kicked a ball for a Magpies side who sit 13th in the table all season.

The logical step is a move to the Championship, but Rangers are a bigger club than the vast majority of second-tier English sides and surely the prospect of moving to Glasgow, and working under Gerrard, might appeal to him.

Plus, he's actually quite a good stopper and one who could even usurp McGregor. After all, a certain Eden Hazard described him as a 'great goalkeeper' a few years back [Chelsea's website] and praise like that says it all.

The 29-year-old has declined since, and can't get a game ahead of Martin Dubravka, but he needs a new project to reinvigorate him and he could do a lot worse than a spell with the light Blues.