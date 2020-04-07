Rangers-mad WWE star wants open-top bus party in Glasgow as Chris Sutton mocks Gers

Rangers-mad Drew McIntyre has made headlines in WWE.

Rangers have a whole host of celebrity fans, and one of them made headlines in the world of wrestling over the weekend.

No, we're not talking about Grado. This time, it's Drew McIntyre who has his name in lights, having enjoyed a dream Wrestlemania.

Subscribe

The Scot beat Brock Lesnar in the main event of Sunday's show to win the WWE Championship, become the first Scot and Brit to win the title.

It maybe wasn't quite as McIntyre imagined it, with the show emanating from an empty WWE Performance Centre due to the global health crisis, but nobody can take this moment away from him.

Scots are unsurprisingly proud of McIntyre, who has bounced back from being released by WWE in 2014 to win the company's most prestigious title less than six years later.

McIntyre is known for loving Rangers, and admitted to BBC Sport that he ended up picking Rangers over Celtic as a kid by crawling to the famous blue shirt of Rangers over the green and white hoops of Celtic.

Now, Rangers have posted a video on Twitter of McIntyre addressing his fans, thanking Rangers, Celtic and other fans for their support whilst urging them to stay safe.

McIntyre outlined his plans for an open-top bus party in Glasgow once he's able to do so, but pundit Chris Sutton couldn't resist a little jab at Rangers, tweeting McIntyre to note that he's now won more than the Gers have in recent times.

“I just want to take a second to thank basically everybody in Scotland,” said McIntyre. “I want to thank the Rangers fans for supporting me in this whole time, but I also want to thank the Celtic fans, the Motherwell fans, the Aberdeen fans, the Hearts fans, just everybody has been rallying behind me during this time, and Scottish football in general and Scotland in general. I see all the messages out there, and I’m very grateful for everybody.”

“It’s surreal; the first thing I did when I won the WWE title was I did an interview with Ally McCoist, who was my favourite player when I was a kid. I was a member of the Broxi Bear fan club when I was a kid, so these are some pretty surreal times for me and surreal times for the world. Everybody in Scotland, just look after yourself, follow the health guidelines out there, we’ll get through this together. When I get home, we’re all having a big party; I’m getting an open-top bus, everybody is gonna meet in Glasgow, and we’re gonna party the night away and we’re gonna get bloody mental,” he added.

Well done chubby @DMcIntyreWWE on this...that’s one more title than your football team has won in a considerable amount of time (bar the Petroltank Cup) https://t.co/2zOpv7YSlY — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 6, 2020