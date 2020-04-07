Quick links

Rangers and Celtic reportedly want goal machine - and he's been compared to Brazilian legend

Olly Dawes
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...
Rangers and Celtic are reportedly keen on Adrian Grbic.

Adrian Grbic of Austria during the UEFA Under21 Championship Play-off match between Austria v Greece at NV Arena on November 20, 2018 in St. Poelten, Austria.

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers and Celtic are both in the market for Clermont Foot striker Adrian Grbic ahead of the summer transfer window.

It's claimed that both teams have been checking on Grbic this season, and could move for him once football resumes action having been suspended due to the global health crisis.

Grbic, 23, only joined Clermont Foot from SCR Altach in his native Austria last summer, but he has already made a name for himself in French football.

 

With 17 goals in 26 games for the Ligue 2 side, Grbic has been a goalscoring sensation – and it's no shock to see clubs now flocking for his signature.

Grbic is big and strong, but also quick and technically-gifted, whilst hie free kick ability has seen him earn a huge comparison over in France.

Grbic has been prolific from free kicks in his career, bagging eight across his spells with Stuttgart and Altach, whilst he buried two in one game on his way to a hat-trick against Troyes in January.

Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Juninho shoots a free kick during the French L1 football match Lyon vs. Rennes, on March 1, 2009 at the Gerland stadium in Lyon. AFP PHOTO

After that game, Le Pays compared Grbic to Juninho Pernambucano, who was one of the greatest free kick takers of all time during his spell with Lyon.

The Brazilian is remembered for his stunning free kick goals, and with 77 free kick goals over the course of his career, this comparison is not something to sniffed at.

Grbic of course has some way to go before reaching those numbers, but Rangers and Celtic would no doubt love to see him smashing free kicks in for them – and it may be a key reason for their interest.

