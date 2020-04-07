'Please no': Some Spurs fans aren't happy after hearing player they're leading the race for

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be right at the front of the queue to sign Willian.





Tottenham Hotspur fans don’t appear too keen on the rumours that they are winning the race for Chelsea’s Willian.

According to Team Talk, Tottenham are the favourites to land Willian on a free transer, with his contract expiring.

Jose Mourinho’s side are said to be prepared to offer the Brazilian the best financial package.

But Tottenham fans have their doubts over whether Willian would actually be a good addition to their squad.

Can these rumours stop please? — Toby (@ForzaLucas27) April 6, 2020

Please no, he’ll be good for a season and that’ll be it. Plus the wages he’ll demand will stop the club investing in someone else — Dan (@DanPenfold91) April 6, 2020

Don’t need more old players. — Rob Moore (@moorebob28) April 6, 2020

Wasn’t he the one who turned up with a suitcase then veered off to Chelski? No thanks #dividedloyalties — Jo (@JoBoronte) April 6, 2020

Waste of money — Peter Breen (@neverlayupshort) April 6, 2020

I really hope he doesn't sign — Jack Larkin (@jack_larkin) April 6, 2020

No thanks. — Nick Gayle (@NickGayle2) April 6, 2020

Mourinho is expected to be on the hunt for attacking additions at Spurs in the summer, as he looks to improve every area of their squad.

Tottenham have struggled badly this season, with the Lilywhites failing to live up to expectations.

Willian could offer Spurs experience and knowhow, but whether he would be an upgrade on their current starting options is up for debate.

Mourinho already has the likes of Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela who he can call upon to play down the wings if required.