Our view: Liverpool signing giant £44m attacker would leave Arsenal kicking themselves

Arsenal were linked with attacker Marcus Thuram last summer.

The global health crisis means transfers are far from the most important thing right now, but clubs are still being linked with potential signings.

Teams all over the world will be trying to find ways to deal with the financial implications of the pandemic, and that may have a knock-on effect on spending whenever the transfer window opens.

Liverpool are likely to be in the market for at least one new attacker this summer, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino needing some support.

Express in Germany now report that Liverpool want to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, with a €50million (£44million) valuation allegedly on his head.

The giant 6ft 4in attacker can play up front or out wide, possessing ideal versatility for Jurgen Klopp, which he also has great pace and skill.

Yet if Liverpool go ahead with a £44million deal for Thuram, Premier League rivals Arsenal would be left kicking themselves having passed up the opportunity last summer.

Le10 Sport reported in March 2019 that Arsenal were ramping up their interest in signing Thuram, with Unai Emery keen to bring him to North London having impressed with Guingamp last season.

Gladbach ended up signing him for just £10.8million, and could sell him on four times their money inside 12 months if they do end up losing him to Liverpool.

Arsenal could have used a player like Thuram down the left flank rather than jamming Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang there, and seeing his value shoot up has to be a source of frustration.

Arsenal may have missed the boat on Thuram now, and they will have to hope that he doesn't come back to haunt them if he does join the Reds this summer.