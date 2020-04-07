Quick links

Our view: Bold move now from Arsenal could secure Dayot Upamecano

Arsenal should act now over Dayot Upamecano.

The door has been left open for Arsenal to sign French defender Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano has been a top transfer target for the Gunners since last August, The Guardian reported.

 

Now the current financial crisis gives them a great opportunity to close a deal for the centre-back.

RB Leipzig's sporting director, Markus Krösche told Kicker this week he did not believe the club would get £52 million for the defender.

It seems Krösche is living in the moment rather than looking at the wider picture.

Even in an economic downturn, £52 million is fantastic value for a 21-year-old centre-back regarded as one of the best in Europe already, and with the potential to be one of the greatest of his generation.

His view is a misjudgement. Somebody will have the finances to pay up, whether it be a rival Bundesliga club, Premier League team, or one of Spain's giants. 

This is where Arsenal need to be bold, and call Krösche's bluff.

They should put in a £52 million bid now, on the condition this is their highest spend of the upcoming window, and try to get the deal done. Leipzig would only be too glad to get a cash injection, and they have the scouting network to find a bargain priced replacement.

Arsenal can make plenty of this figure up in player sales this summer. It wouldn't be a financial gamble. Upamecano would be a superb investment.

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

