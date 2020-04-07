Nicholas suggests £30m Arteta target won't join Arsenal, should pick Everton instead

Arsenal and Everton have both been linked with the Celtic forward ahead of the summer transfer window.

Charlie Nicholas claims that Odsonne Edouard would be better suited to signing for Everton than Arsenal this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nicholas has suggested that Edouard would be an excellent fit at Goodison Park, but he doubts whether he is ready to lead the line for Arsenal yet.

The Daily Mirror has suggested that both Arsenal and Everton are monitoring Edouard, after his superb form for Celtic this season.

And Nicholas said: “I do not see the Edouard to Arsenal link materialising, but I could certainly see him moving to the Premier League.

“He could be more suitable to Everton if they build their team in the right way. I have watched them quite a bit this season.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a purple patch but Edouard is a better technical player. He's got more about him than Calvert-Lewin and there's no doubt in my mind he would be a very good buy for someone.”

The Mirror claims that if Arsenal or Everton were to sign Edouard from Celtic they would have to pay £30 million for him.

Edouard has notched 27 goals across all competitions this season for Celtic, and looks likely to move on this summer now.

The 22-year-old has become one of the most in-demand forwards across Europe, and if he could repeat his current form in England then he would be a wonderful addition.

If he was to sign for Arsenal the pressure could immediately fall on Edouard, as there are doubts over the futures of both Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Everton, meanwhile, have used Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin up-front this season, but Edouard’s arrival could make competition for places in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up even fiercer.