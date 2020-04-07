New claims suggest Levy made 'desperate attempt' to land title-chasing boss before Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur were allegedly keen on Simone Inzaghi.

Tottenham Hotspur made a big decision in November, parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino after a less-than-impressive start to the season.

Daniel Levy made one of his most surprising moves yet, landing Jose Mourinho as his replacement with Spurs hoping that he can rediscover some of his old magic.

The way Mourinho came in so quickly after Pochettino's exit suggested that Levy either made his mind up very quickly or had Mourinho lined up even before Pochettino's departure.

However, claims from Il Messaggero last week suggested that Tottenham actually held an interest in Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi before going for Mourinho, but Daniel Levy's idea ultimately came to nothing.

Interest in Inzaghi isn't a surprise; his brother Pippo may have been more illustrious as a player, but as a manager, Simone is really emerging.

His Lazio side are challenging Juventus for the Serie A title, and have a real shot at glory whenever football can resume in Italy.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Tottenham go for Inzaghi whenever the Mourinho era ends, especially after his agent made comments about Spurs' interest.

Vincenzo Morabito has spoken to Radio Sportiva about Inzaghi, claiming that Spurs made a 'desperate attempt' to land him, and he may only stay at Lazio for another season because he 'cannot do miracles every year'.

“Inzaghi had already won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup, he is a coach destined for a great career and is very close to the Lazio environment: two years ago he refused an offer from Napoli, there was also a half-talk with Juventus and then there was a desperate attempt by Tottenham before taking Mourinho,” said Morabito. “I am convinced that he will stay at Lazio at least another season because he wants to play the Champions League, but Lotito must think that a coach cannot do miracles every year, and he is doing this with a team that is so important but with 13/14 players,” he added.