Liverpool supporters and club legends deserve praise as club make U-turn

Liverpool have reversed a decision to furlough non-playing staff.

Liverpool have reversed plans to furlough staff, the club confirmed.

CEO Peter Moore has said after 'extensive consultation' the club will find alternative means to navigate through the ongoing crisis.

It is the right move, and nips in the bud a building PR own goal for the Reds.

While correct to praise Liverpool for making a good decision eventually, let's not go overboard. Considering the club's record profits, it was a choice which never should have been made.

Instead the credit here goes to the club's supporters and ex-players, who instantly voiced disappointment with the decision.

Liverpool supporters have a reputation of being excessively tribal and being willing to back their club to the hilt even if it's obvious the wrong decisions are being made. See the Luis Suarez saga.

This time there was an instant outcry, and the Reds' support got it right.

The backlash was vociferous, and instant. Jamie Carragher and Didi Hamann were among the ex-players to express disappointment with the furlough decision within hours of Saturday's announcement.

Had the criticism been from just outside the club, Liverpool may just have absorbed the bad press and stuck to their guns.

This time it came from those whose opinion they hold most dear, their own supporters.

Credit to the fans for speaking up, passionately, and also to the club for listening. Now attention turns to whether other Premier League clubs will follow suit.