Liverpool nemesis Ismaila Sarr compares Sadio Mane to Neymar

Ismaila Sarr is a big fan of countryman Sadio Mane, of Liverpool.

Ismaila Sarr is a name who will bring back bad memories for Liverpool supporters.

He produced a match winning performance to stun the Reds and end their unbeaten Premier League run at the end of February.

Sarr still has good relations with one Liverpool player, his fellow Senegalese international Sadio Mane.

Sarr named Mane in a Q&A for Watford's official website when asked about the best player he has played against.

He said: "I’ve played against Mané and he is strong. But I have played against Neymar and I’d choose him because he is so strong in every aspect of the game, except he doesn’t defend.”

Sarr also said Mane was one of the top two he has played alongside, commenting: ".Can I name a few? So there is Sadio [Mané], Idrissa Gueye and [Kalidou] Koulibaly. These players have everything."

The winger is in his first season in the Premier League after signing for the Hornets for £25 million last summer.

He has made 13 starts and six substitute appearances, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

At just 22, he's a bright talent, capable of effecting games against the very best opponents. As Liverpool found out to their cost.