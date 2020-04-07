Quick links

Liverpool nemesis Ismaila Sarr compares Sadio Mane to Neymar

Dan Coombs
Ismaila Sarr of Watford (R) celebrates with team mate Christian Kabasele after scoring his side's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Watford and Coventry City at...
Ismaila Sarr is a big fan of countryman Sadio Mane, of Liverpool.

Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Ismaila Sarr is a name who will bring back bad memories for Liverpool supporters.

He produced a match winning performance to stun the Reds and end their unbeaten Premier League run at the end of February.

Sarr still has good relations with one Liverpool player, his fellow Senegalese international Sadio Mane.

 

Sarr named Mane in a Q&A for Watford's official website when asked about the best player he has played against.

He said: "I’ve played against Mané and he is strong. But I have played against Neymar and I’d choose him because he is so strong in every aspect of the game, except he doesn’t defend.”

Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action with Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

Sarr also said Mane was one of the top two he has played alongside, commenting: ".Can I name a few? So there is Sadio [Mané], Idrissa Gueye and [Kalidou] Koulibaly. These players have everything."

The winger is in his first season in the Premier League after signing for the Hornets for £25 million last summer.

He has made 13 starts and six substitute appearances, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

At just 22, he's a bright talent, capable of effecting games against the very best opponents. As Liverpool found out to their cost.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

