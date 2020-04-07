Leeds fans would surely be absolutely baffled if Everton transfer happens: Our view

Leeds United may see a former player return to England this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Everton are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Hellas Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

It's claimed that Everton, Southampton and Norwich City all want Silvestri, having been impressed with his performances in Serie A this season.

Nobody in Serie A has kept more clean sheets than Silvestri, and whilst clubs are looking to sign him, Italian national team boss Roberto Mancini is also eyeing him for a possible call-up.

That's a remarkable turnaround for the 29-year-old, having been axed by Leeds United just three years ago after a wasted season at Elland Road.

Silvestri joined Leeds back in 2014, and whilst he spent the first two seasons as their first-choice stopper, but was then ousted by Robert Green for the 2016-17 season.

Just six appearances that season ended with Silvestri heading to Verona, and he has now become a star in Italy, much to the shock of Leeds fans everywhere.

Silvestri was hardly reliable at Leeds; he made a number of mistakes during his time at Elland Road, often mixing moments of brilliance with moments of calamity.

Now, Silvestri could make a stunning return to England, and a move to Everton would see him join a team with European aspirations just years after being on the Leeds scrapheap.

Silvestri may be the new man to challenge Jordan Pickford at Goodison Park, and if Leeds win promotion, they could end up facing Silvestri in the Premier League – and few could have predicted that earlier this term.