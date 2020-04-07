Quick links

'It's over for you': £23m Tottenham star slaughtered by ex-pro

The Tottenham Hotspur defender's comments really haven't gone down well.

Tottenham Hotspur fans were apathetic toward the idea of Serge Aurier leaving on Monday.

The former Paris Saint-Germain revealed the deep love that he has for his old club and said that he dreams of returning as a player one day.

They weren't the wisest comments to make, considering Tottenham are the ones paying his wages at the moment, but Spurs supporters didn't seem to care and that sums up his status in North London.

One person who certainly did care about Aurier gushing over PSG was the French club's former winger Jerome Rothen.

 

The Ivorian defender spent two years in the French capital but often courted criticism, including for insulting team-mates and coaching staff at Parc des Princes.

And Rothen, who was on the Ligue 1 champions' books for six years until 2010, has no idea why Aurier believes that he'll ever go back, forcefully insisting that it's 'over' for him at PSG.

He told RMC Sport: "He got lost gradually. When he insults the coach, the club, his teammates, there is no longer a club of his heart story.

“If it's the club of your heart, you don't do what you did. Let him stop selling the dream by pretending to say it is the club of his heart. When you were there, you were not exemplary. It's over for you. You won titles in Paris before you went to Tottenham. In the end, the level he had at Tottenham was never the same as he had at the start at PSG. It is on the downward slope."

Well, Aurier was certainly told here.

The 27-year-old is barely good enough for the North Londoners, and couldn't get a game ahead of Kieran Trippier for most of last season.

So it is interesting to wonder why he thinks the big-spending French giants could try and bring him back at some stage. Even without the off-the-field issues that soured his time in Paris, it's a stretch.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

