Is Valorant coming to PS4 and Xbox One? Riot Games say they're open to other platforms!

Riot Games have responded to the constant questioning about whether Valorant is coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

Valorant is launching its closed beta today before the game fully launches on PC in the summer, but PlayStation 4 and Xbox One loyalists are left in the dark as they won't be able to enjoy the multiplayer mayhem. However, although console gamers won't be able to enjoy the beta or the game come summer, Riot Games have suggested that there's hope for it coming to Sony and Microsoft's platforms in the future.

In response to a PS4 and Xbox One query from Twitch streamer TimTheTatMan, Valorant lead designer, Trevor Romelski, said that Riot Games are open to exploring other platforms.

"Our focus right now is on PC," said Romelski (via Dexerto). "We’re open to exploring new opportunities for other platforms, but for the time being what our current focus is, is on the PC platform."

This doesn't guarantee that Valorant will eventually land on PS4 and Xbox One, but at least it's a statement which doesn't officially rule out the move.

Although it could land on Sony and Microsoft's current-gen consoles, if it were to become available on other platforms you'd expect the PS5 and Xbox Series X to be a part of Riot Games' plans.

However, that's all speculative thinking as the free-to-play game is only confirmed for PC as of now.

Original story:

Riot Games have announced that Project A is Valorant. This first-person shooter multiplayer experience will be free-to-play when it launches on PC in the summer. However, as is commonplace with most PC titles, a lot of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers want to know if there are any plans for it to be released on consoles.

Although only just announced, Valorant has already been compared to Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Overwatch. While it's up to you to decide whether these comparisons are worthy or as lazy as the 'it's just like Dark Souls' remark, Riot Games' FPS does sound promising and enjoyable thanks to its pitched strategic gameplay having an emphasis on creativity via hypernatural abilities.

It's slated to come out in the summer on PC, but will it land on PS4 and/or Xbox One afterwards?

Will Valorant be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Valorant hasn't been announced for PS4 or Xbox One (Update: Riot Games have said they're open to other platforms).

As of writing, Valorant isn't coming to either PS4 or Xbox One as it has only been announced for PC in the summer.

Unfortunately, there's also nothing at this moment in time to suggest that it will definitely make the transition to consoles afterwards.

If Riot's free-to-play FPS shooter is to land on consoles at some unspecified date, it would most likely be on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as opposed to their current-gen siblings.

However, this is nothing more than an assumption, so don't treat it as an official declaration that Valorant is coming to the PS5 or Xbox Series X.