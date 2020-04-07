Is Trolls World Tour on Amazon Prime? How to watch the sequel from your sofa!

It's attracted quite the buzz, but is Trolls World Tour on Amazon Prime?

As you'll know, this year has witnessed some very big changes...

Under the current circumstances, cinemas have temporarily closed their doors and the release of many blockbusters and so forth have been delayed.

Of course, this has upset film fans across the globe, with the likes of No Time to Die and beyond set to premiere far later in the year. However, a number of efforts have actually been released on time, reaching audiences at home on demand.

Big releases like The Invisible Man and The Hunt have made it to streaming and it's given many the hope that they'll see movies they were looking forward to on time after all.

While films like F9 won't reach us until 2021, it's great to see that other big releases are making their way to us already, with Trolls World Tour soaring onto screens just recently. So, where can you see it?

Is Trolls World Tour on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Trolls World Tour is available to stream on Amazon Prime. The rental price is £15.99

While the price may appear rather high for a rental, it's actually quite reasonable when you take into consideration how much it would cost to take the entire family to see it in cinemas.

Alternatively, it's available to access on the Sky Store, iTunes/Apple TV and Google Play.

If you wanted to recap before you splash out on the sequel, it's worth noting that Trolls is also available to rent on Amazon Prime, with the rental price beginning at just £2.49. Or, you can actually buy it for £3.99 and watch it as many times as you please.

Trolls World Tour cast

The film has a terrific voice cast yet again this time around!

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are the talents bringing their talents to Trolls World Tour:

Anna Kendrick as Poppy

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Rachel Bloom as Barb

James Corden as Biggie

Ozzy Osbourne as Thrash

Anderson .Paak as Prince D

George Clinton as King Quincy

Mary J. Blige as Queen Essence

Sam Rockwell as Hickory

Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn

Ron Funches as Cooper

Aino Jawo as Satin

Caroline Hjelt as Chenille (voice)

Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond

J Balvin as Tressilo

Now, let's check out what viewers are saying about it...

Watching #TrollsWorldTour on #AmazonPrime. It’s actually a pretty cute film. If you liked the first one, you’ll like this #Dreamworks #dreamworkstrolls — Sacha Jones ❄️️‍ (@SachaJones93) April 6, 2020

Audiences talk Trolls World Tour

Since it premiered, a number of audiences have flocked to check it out and offer their thoughts on Twitter.

So far, the feedback suggests it'll be just as big a hit as the first. The soundtrack has also gone down a treat - we expect hopes will turn towards a sequel pretty soon.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Me and the kids loved #TrollsWorldTour it was amazing! So funny and just as good as the first one xx — H #SaveShadowhunters (@SlaterMalekLee) April 6, 2020

Is the sequel as good as the original? You better believe it! #TrollsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/stgjZGcbgU — Maria Elena Adams (@MariaElenaAdams) April 6, 2020

#TrollsWorldTour is such a good movie! Really enjoyed it! — Barbara Ann♉ (@barbiexbarbz) April 7, 2020

trolls world tour was just as good as the first one 10/10 recommend — JAZ♡ (@__jazzybunz) April 7, 2020

