Is Easter bank holiday 2020 cancelled? Will supermarkets open on Easter Sunday?

We're witnessing many changes, but is Easter bank holiday 2020 cancelled?

At the moment, we're all having to make sacrifices.

It has been weeks since the UK first announced lockdown and we've all had to adjust to new routines and so forth. When it was first declared, Boris Johnson informed the public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise, he advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

Much has changed since then and there has been a great deal of uncertainty, but the public has been united in its aim to help save lives and reduce the immense pressure on health services.

Staying home helps prevent COVID-19 from reaching unaffected households, but it's also important to try and maintain a sense of normality.

Of course, Easter is just around the corner and many have been looking forward to celebrating, be it from their own homes. So, it's worth addressing the issue of bank holiday...

Is Easter bank holiday 2020 cancelled?

No, Easter bank holiday is not officially cancelled. However, due to the current pandemic, some businesses and workplaces - health services - will treat Good Friday and Easter Monday as normal working days.

In cooperation of government guidelines, plans for religious events have either been cancelled or have undergone serious revision. A number of celebrations will be available to participate in online.

The Easter bank holiday weekend runs from Friday to Monday:

Good Friday: Friday, April 10th 2020

Easter Sunday: Sunday, April 12th 2020

Easter Monday: Monday, April 13th 2020

What about Supermarkets on Easter Sunday?

So, what about supermarkets?

The Express notes that, according to government rules, any shop larger than 280m must close on Easter Sunday. However, these are not exactly normal circumstances.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the opening times will be altered at Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's etc. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but they will still be opening for business. On the other hand, the source includes that Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose will be closed on Easter Sunday.

While that may be unfortunate for those who shop there, it's important to note that other supermarkets will be open should you need to purchase essentials.

