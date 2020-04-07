Is Batwoman cancelled? DC fans could have a long wait for season 2

Batwoman may have just arrived here in the UK but the future of season 2 looks uncertain.

It's safe to say that the TV series Batwoman has not had the easiest starts in its short lifespan to date.

Not only was the casting of Ruby Rose met with huge criticism by many, network rights in the UK means that the Crisis on Infinite Earths episode won't be released until May, two months after the other four episodes aired on Sky One.

Now fresh doubt seems to be creeping into the show's fanbase as many are now starting to ask is 'Batwoman cancelled?'

Batwoman on the CW and E4

Batwoman first arrived on TV screens in the US back in October 2019 and now, in April 2020 has finally made its way onto UK screens courtesy of E4.

It is the only Arrowverse show not to air on Sky which has resulted in fan headache when trying to watch all five episodes of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

The series itself follows Ruby Rose as Kate Kane as she takes on the mantle of Batwoman several years after Bruce Wayne and Batman have disappeared.

Is Batwoman cancelled?

No. Batwoman is not cancelled.

After just half of Batwoman's first season had aired in the US, on January 7th 2020, the show was renewed for a second season with production scheduled to take place during 2020.

When will season 2 be released?

The release date for Batwoman season 2 is unconfirmed.

On top of that, production on the show's second season was stopped on March 12th 2020, thanks to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus which will likely mean a delay to the original release, although no date had been confirmed.

Until we learn more, season 1 of Batwoman is airing weekly here in the UK on Sunday evenings at 9pm on E4 with episodes also available to stream on All 4.