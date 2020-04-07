Quick links

'I'm actually ashamed'...Some Tottenham fans react as rivals make U-turn

Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...
Will Tottenham Hotspur follow Liverpool's lead?

Daniel Levy, Club Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on March 09, 2019 in...

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy might have felt a little better at the weekend when Liverpool announced they were joining Spurs in furloughing non-playing staff.

The decision took some pressure off Spurs, with another high profile club following their lead.

Now Tottenham are back under close scrutiny as Liverpool announced a U-turn. CEO Peter Moore wrote a letter to fans published on the club website admitting the Reds got it wrong.

 

There was a big backlash from fans who argued a club which recently announced high profits should not be taking Government money intended to support workers at risk of losing their jobs.

Attention is now back on Spurs to see if chairman Daniel Levy will follow suit and also back down.

Tottenham supporters have been just as critical of the club's decision, although Levy has a reputation for being a prickly businessman and may be undeterred by public pressure.

Daniel Levy chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in Liverpool, United...

In an announcement on the club website last week he painted a bleak picture of the economic fallout from the global health crisis, stating that the club had effectively ceased operating for the time being.

He has not made any personal announcement about taking a cut from his own high earnings.

Spurs fans reacted to Liverpool's U-turn by focusing the attention on their own club, and Levy.

