Hulu: Will Future Man return for season 4? Fans don't want Seth Rogan's sci-fi comedy to end

Hulu's Future Man has just returned for season 3 but fans are already calling for more!

It's never a nice experience when you know that the future of a favourite TV show looks uncertain.

Fans will often scour the internet in search of news of a possible upcoming season.

That's been the case for fans of Hulu's Future Man after season 3 released in April 2020.

After this latest batch of episodes, fans have been left wondering whether or not the series will be back for more or whether season 3 will bring an end to the show for good.

Future Man season 3 on Hulu

Season 3 of the Seth Rogan-produced series arrived on the streaming site Hulu on April 3rd, 2020.

The new season arrived with just eight episodes compared with 13 episodes in each of the two previous instalments.

But, the new batch of episodes still succeeds in bringing the laughs as following the continuing time-travelling adventures of Josh Futturman, Tiger and Wolf as they skip through historical time periods and getting into all sorts of mischief in the process.

Will there be a season 4?

No. Sadly season 3 will be Future Man's final series.

When season 3 was announced in April 2019, it was confirmed that the third instalment would be the show's last.

After season 2 of Future Man earned an astonishing 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the announcement that the show would be ending after two seasons was a shock, to say the least.

Fans certainly want more!

Despite the announcement that season 3 would be Future Man's final instalment, fans are still craving more of the comedy series.

In recent weeks and month, plenty of fans have taken to social media to call for more episodes.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "give me future man season 4"

While this fan went straight to Seth Rogan to say: "@Sethrogen hey man. Make season 4 of future man a thing. Please."

Even if no fourth season is heading our way, seasons 1-3 of Future Man are available to stream now on Hulu.