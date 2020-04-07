Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'He's been devastating': Carragher raves about £70m star who Klopp reportedly wants

John Verrall
Jamie Carragher talks before the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are said to be keen to snap up Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Adama Traore and Victor Sanchez during the match between RCD Espanyol and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, corresponding to the second leg of the round of 32vof the Eurolpa League, played at...

Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that he thinks Liverpool target Adama Traore has been absolutely ‘devastating’ this season.

Carragher was asked to pick his team of the season, and did not go as far as including Traore in his side.

However he did suggest that the Wolves winger, who is said to be on Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist by 90 Minutes, was right up their with the very best in the Premier League this term.

 

“Adama Traore on the right for Wolves deserves a shout, he's been devastating at times,” Carragher said.

Traore’s combination of pace, skill and power has made him a nightmare to mark.

There is a feeling he could be a great fit for Liverpool, as he is so direct.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore battles for possession with Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers...

Liverpool are a major threat on the counter attack already, due to the speed that they attack with, and Traore would only make them even more dangerous.

The Wolves winger has netted four goals and claimed seven assists in 28 Premier League games this term.

If Liverpool were to sign him they would likely have to pay a huge fee, with Wolves set to demand £70 million for him (90 Minutes). 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch