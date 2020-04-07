'He's been devastating': Carragher raves about £70m star who Klopp reportedly wants

Liverpool are said to be keen to snap up Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that he thinks Liverpool target Adama Traore has been absolutely ‘devastating’ this season.

Carragher was asked to pick his team of the season, and did not go as far as including Traore in his side.

However he did suggest that the Wolves winger, who is said to be on Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist by 90 Minutes, was right up their with the very best in the Premier League this term.

“Adama Traore on the right for Wolves deserves a shout, he's been devastating at times,” Carragher said.

Traore’s combination of pace, skill and power has made him a nightmare to mark.

There is a feeling he could be a great fit for Liverpool, as he is so direct.

Liverpool are a major threat on the counter attack already, due to the speed that they attack with, and Traore would only make them even more dangerous.

The Wolves winger has netted four goals and claimed seven assists in 28 Premier League games this term.

If Liverpool were to sign him they would likely have to pay a huge fee, with Wolves set to demand £70 million for him (90 Minutes).