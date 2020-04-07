'He will leave Celtic': Sky Sports pundit claims 22-year-old will definitely leave Parkhead

Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move away from Celtic this summer.

Charlie Nicholas has told Sky Sports that Odsonne Edouard will leave Celtic this summer.

Edouard’s form for Celtic this season has been nothing short of sensational and he is now linked with clubs across Europe.

The Bhoys could now look set to face a battle to keep hold of Edouard in the summer, with clubs almost certain to move for him.

And Nicholas just cannot see the French striker sticking around at Parkhead.

“Before, he might go missing for 20 or 25 minutes, but now when that happens, he gets agitated and tries even harder,” Nicholas said.

“As a result, he's become Celtic's key player and best by a distance. He will leave Celtic.

“Some people are suggesting he'll stay on next season as Celtic go in search of 10 titles in a row. People up north get so bogged down by it, but Edouard is now reaching a side of his career at 22 where, like Dembele, he will be looking at who are interested in signing him.”

Edouard’s departure from Celtic would be a major blow to Neil Lennon’s side, as he has been so key to their attacking threat this season.

The 22-year-old has bagged 27 goals across all competitions this term, and he has also claimed 19 assists.

Replacing those sorts of numbers would be practically impossible for Celtic, who would surely be significantly weakened by Edouard's departure.