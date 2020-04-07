Hansi Flick wants reported Arsenal target Boateng to stay at Bayern

Mikel Arteta's side could miss out on yet another target in the summer.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick spoke to Goal about Jerome Boateng and why he wants the German to stay beyond the end of the summer window.

Boateng has been a subject of interest from Premier League clubs recently. Foot Mercato claimed that Mikel Arteta's side want to bring the German World Cup winner in the summer but if it's up to the Bayern boss, he will stay put.

Flick said: "We are all happy with his (Boateng's) development. We can support him as a coaching team, but it always depends on what he offers. In this regard, his development has been very positive."

"We will do everything possible to do the contract if he decides to stay here. He has had our support so far and will continue to do so in the future.”

It will ultimately be up to Boateng in the summer if he wants to stay or leave. The 76-cap German international is a hero at Bayern having played a huge part in their multiple title wins over the last decade.

However, Boateng will not be short of friends at Arsenal with Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi well connected to him thanks to their experience together with the German national team.

The defender even said that Arsenal are lucky to have a 'world class' player in Mesut Ozil back in 2017 (Mirror) and a move in the summer could spark a reunion of that friendship.

Boateng will have just one year left on his contract in the summer and a possible move shouldn't cost Arsenal much but it is still unclear why they are looking at soon-to-be 32 -year-old to fix their problems at the back.