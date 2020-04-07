Guillem Balague has bad news for Liverpool fans

It looks like Liverpool won't be signing the English star.

Guillem Balague has suggested via his YouTube channel that Liverpool are out of the running for Jadon Sancho.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the £120 million-rated Borussia Dortmund winger quite a lot over the past year.

In February, Sky Sports reported that Liverpool was a very probable destination for the England international.

There is progressively less speculation about a move to Anfield, however, and Balague has revealed on his YouTube channel that it's now a straight battle between Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Spanish journalist said: "It is amongst both of them. I think Manchester United is ahead because it does look like that plan they had to actually reinvigorate the squad was going at a decent pace."

There's a lot of Liverpool fans who will be disappointed to learn that their club are no longer in the picture to sign the 20-year-old.

Then again, do they even need him? Jurgen Klopp has Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in the wide roles right now, and there's virtually no chance of Sancho sidelining either of them.

It would improve the Anfield club's squad immeasurably, but does the former Manchester City starlet want to be a squad player? Probably not.