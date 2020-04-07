Quick links

Guillem Balague has bad news for Liverpool fans

Guillem Balague, Sky Sports Journalist talks during day 2 of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central Convention Complex on September 5, 2017 in Manchester, England.
It looks like Liverpool won't be signing the English star.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at Borussia-Park on March 7, 2020 in...

Guillem Balague has suggested via his YouTube channel that Liverpool are out of the running for Jadon Sancho.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the £120 million-rated Borussia Dortmund winger quite a lot over the past year.

In February, Sky Sports reported that Liverpool was a very probable destination for the England international.

There is progressively less speculation about a move to Anfield, however, and Balague has revealed on his YouTube channel that it's now a straight battle between Manchester United and Chelsea.

 

The Spanish journalist said: "It is amongst both of them. I think Manchester United is ahead because it does look like that plan they had to actually reinvigorate the squad was going at a decent pace."

There's a lot of Liverpool fans who will be disappointed to learn that their club are no longer in the picture to sign the 20-year-old.

Then again, do they even need him? Jurgen Klopp has Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in the wide roles right now, and there's virtually no chance of Sancho sidelining either of them.

It would improve the Anfield club's squad immeasurably, but does the former Manchester City starlet want to be a squad player? Probably not.

(FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE) In this handout image provided by UEFA, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund reacts to PSG scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

