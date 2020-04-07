Quick links

Everton

Serie A

Premier League

'Great footballer, great man': Manager hails 15-goal captain who Everton reportedly want

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage Road on February 01, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton will reportedly offer Torino £53m to sell Andrea Belotti to the Premier League - he has shone in Serie A again this season.

Andrea Belotti during the Italian Serie A football match between A.S. Roma and F.C. Torino at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on january 19, 2019.

Torino coach Moreno Longo admits it is a dream to work with a striker like Andrea Belotti, raving about the reported Everton target in conversation with Sky Sports.

How much longer a 44-year-old coach will be able to rely on the Italian international goal-machine remains to be seen.

Torino have pulled off something of a minor miracle by hanging onto Belotti for over half a decade already, especially in an era where the so-called 'bigger clubs' have more financial firepower than ever before.

 

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Everton are set to test the waters with a club-record £53 million bid as Carlo Ancelotti aims to link up with a striker who obviously caught his eye during their time together in Serie A.

And his gain would undoubtedly be Longo’s loss.

“For a coach to work with Belotti is a luxury,” said the man who replaced Walter Mazzarri at the helm recently. “He is a great footballer and a great man.

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC shows his dejection during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico on January 19, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

“All the coaches would feel lucky to have him.”

Longo himself will not be surprised to see Belotti linked, yet again, with a move away from Turin. The club captain has 15 goals in just 31 games this season and it’s fair to say putting the ball in the back of the net is just a fraction of his skill-set.

Italy’s number nine is a prodigious worker, running the channels and fighting off defenders like a man possessed. That is why, according to reports, the bidding must start at over £50 million.

Andrea Belotti of Torino FC celebrates a goal during the Serie A match between Torino FC and US Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on May 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch