'Great footballer, great man': Manager hails 15-goal captain who Everton reportedly want

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton will reportedly offer Torino £53m to sell Andrea Belotti to the Premier League - he has shone in Serie A again this season.

Torino coach Moreno Longo admits it is a dream to work with a striker like Andrea Belotti, raving about the reported Everton target in conversation with Sky Sports.

How much longer a 44-year-old coach will be able to rely on the Italian international goal-machine remains to be seen.

Torino have pulled off something of a minor miracle by hanging onto Belotti for over half a decade already, especially in an era where the so-called 'bigger clubs' have more financial firepower than ever before.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Everton are set to test the waters with a club-record £53 million bid as Carlo Ancelotti aims to link up with a striker who obviously caught his eye during their time together in Serie A.

And his gain would undoubtedly be Longo’s loss.

“For a coach to work with Belotti is a luxury,” said the man who replaced Walter Mazzarri at the helm recently. “He is a great footballer and a great man.

“All the coaches would feel lucky to have him.”

Longo himself will not be surprised to see Belotti linked, yet again, with a move away from Turin. The club captain has 15 goals in just 31 games this season and it’s fair to say putting the ball in the back of the net is just a fraction of his skill-set.

Italy’s number nine is a prodigious worker, running the channels and fighting off defenders like a man possessed. That is why, according to reports, the bidding must start at over £50 million.