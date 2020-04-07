Gary Lineker adds to pressure on Tottenham Hotspur

Match of the Day host calls out Tottenham Hotspur.

Gary Lineker has added his voice to calls for Tottenham Hotspur to reverse their furlough policy.

Tottenham declared they would be taking Government money to protect jobs last week, SkySports reported, rather than the funds coming from owner Joe Lewis, chairman Daniel Levy's salary and bonus, or players' contribution.

The decision was met with outcry from fans, before Liverpool did the same. But last night Liverpool reversed their decision.

Now pressure is on Tottenham to follow suit, and former striker Gary Lineker has added to the calls.

Spurs have not yet given any indication they will be changing their mind.

Newcastle United and Norwich City are among other Premier League clubs to stand with Tottenham on the issue.

But as last season's Champions League finalists, Tottenham's finances should be in a healthy place.

Spurs could rectify a PR own goal by changing their minds, bit it seems if they do, they are being dragged towards making such a decision, rather than making it voluntarily.