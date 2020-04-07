Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Gary Lineker adds to pressure on Tottenham Hotspur

Dan Coombs
Ex-Spurs player Gary Lineker looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on April 10, 2016 in London, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Match of the Day host calls out Tottenham Hotspur.

Ex-Spurs player Gary Lineker looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on April 10, 2016 in London, England.

Gary Lineker has added his voice to calls for Tottenham Hotspur to reverse their furlough policy.

Tottenham declared they would be taking Government money to protect jobs last week, SkySports reported, rather than the funds coming from owner Joe Lewis, chairman Daniel Levy's salary and bonus, or players' contribution.

 

The decision was met with outcry from fans, before Liverpool did the same. But last night Liverpool reversed their decision.

Now pressure is on Tottenham to follow suit, and former striker Gary Lineker has added to the calls.

 

Spurs have not yet given any indication they will be changing their mind.

Newcastle United and Norwich City are among other Premier League clubs to stand with Tottenham on the issue.

But as last season's Champions League finalists, Tottenham's finances should be in a healthy place.

Spurs could rectify a PR own goal by changing their minds, bit it seems if they do, they are being dragged towards making such a decision, rather than making it voluntarily.

Owner Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch