Ex-Leeds star comments on potentially voiding season

Leeds United are top of the Championship, but will they be allowed to win promotion?

Kemar Roofe has ran the risk of dividing quite a lot of Leeds United fans with his latest comments.

The 27-year-old hitman left Elland Road in a £7 million deal to join Anderlecht last summer.

For so long this season it looked certain that Leeds would be booking their Premier League return following a 16-year absence from the top flight.

The Whites were top of the Championship and boasted a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, with nine games to go, when the fixtures were postponed to cope with the global health crisis.

No decision has been made on whether the 2019-20 campaign will resume at a later date, finish early or if the entire season is voided.

The latter scenario would kill Leeds' promotion dream for another year at a minimum, and Roofe and believes that instance is the much 'fairer' than finishing it prematurely.

The Belgian league finished prematurely last week, with Club Brugge crowned champions, and the former Oxford United star isn't satisfied with that as a resolution in England.

He said to The Sun: "Null and void is a fairer way than not completing the season. You just say the season didn’t exist and everything stays the same, no-one won anything, no-one lost anything. Then you scrap it and start the next season.

"There’s too much riding on it. It changes people’s lives and careers when you get relegated – and all because of something you can’t control. That’s why you should try to finish it. But public health is the absolute priority.”

If the season is voided, and Leeds stay in the Championship, then it costs the West Yorkshire club £200 million, according to owner Andrea Radrizzani.

There's so many aspects which need to be considered, because Roofe is right in saying that no club from the Championship should be relegated while there was still a chance - no matter how slim - of staying up.