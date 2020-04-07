Quick links

Everton ace says former £15m Toffees star is his toughest ever opponent

Danny Owen
Everton fans celebrate Chris Smalling of Manchester United's own goal by lighting a flare during The Emirates FA Cup semi final match between Everton and Manchester United at Wembley...
A place in England's Euro 2020 squad appeared to inspire Ross Barkley as his Chelsea side ripped Carlo Ancelotti's Everton apart at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his sides second goal with Jorginho during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03,...

Everton starlet Anthony Gordon has named former Toffees team-mate Ross Barkley as his toughest ever opponent in an Instagram Q&A.

You have to feel for Barkley – well, unless you have a rather long memory and live on the blue half of Stanley Park that is.

Rarely have we seen a player so clearly desperate to force his way into an England squad. Barkley had performed like a man possessed since the turn of the year, only to find that the European Championships had to be pushed back a further 12 months due to the global health crisis which has left the beautiful game in limbo.

 

Barkley was at his barnstorming best as Frank Lampard’s side put Everton to the sword with a 4-0 thrashing at Stamford Bridge in the final game before the season was postponed indefinitely, ripping his old employers to shreds and notching two brilliant assists in West London.

Teenage forward Gordon came off the bench at Chelsea but neither he nor his Everton team-mates stood a chance when Barkley was in such inspired form.

Anthony Gordon of Everton arrives for the Everton v Gor Mahia friendly match at Goodison Park on November 6, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

So no wonder the Liverpool-born 19-year-old has namechecked his fellow scouser when asked to identify the most daunting opposition player he has come up against in his short career so far.

Chelsea paid just £15 million to land Barkley in January 2018 and, after a series of injuries and off-the-pitch controversies, the prospect of a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad appeared to coax the best out of this mercurial midfielder.

It remains to be seen now whether Barkley has the focus, not to mention the fitness, to get his head down and maintain those match-winning displays for a further 12 months. Gareth Southgate will be watching.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea scores his sides second goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

