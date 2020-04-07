'Enormous potential': Manager begs £46m star to reject Tottenham and Liverpool

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp are reportedly competing to lure Rennes' Ligue 1 wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga to the Premier League.

Eduardo Camavinga has been encouraged to snub a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in order to stay in France for at least one more season by Rennes coach Julien Stephan, speaking to Canal Plus.

A brilliant young midfielder who was born in November 2002, when the likes of Michael Owen, Emile Heskey and El-Hadji Diouf were all competing for a place in Liverpool’s starting XI, could potentially be the latest fresh-faced wonderkid to join Jurgen Klopp’s squad after Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van der Berg.

Sport claims that the Premier League leaders are interested in the £46 million-rated wonderkid. Tottenham too are interested in making Camavinga one of the most expensive teenagers in the history of world football.

But, with just 32 Ligue 1 appearances under his belt, Camavinga’s manager at Rennes is understandably wary of a classic case of ‘too much too soon’.

"He is a player with enormous potential, everyone has noticed this season. But he is also a young player,” Stephan says. “His interest could certainly be to continue an additional year with us, with people who know him very well."

"The reality of the market may be different, but if you ask me my wish today, it is to have him for an additional season at Rennes.”

Stephan is fully aware that Camavinga, who shot to fame with a match-winning performance against Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the season when he was just 16 years of age, will be on his way out of Brittany eventually.

At Rennes, however, Camavinga will be almost guaranteed the kind of regular first-team football that might prove to be out of his reach at Liverpool or Tottenham.