Edwards could sign a stupidly-good upgrade on Liverpool player

If Diego Carlos replaces Dejan Lovren at Liverpool, it's an unbelievable upgrade.

It's a bit of an embarrassment of riches at Liverpool with regards to their squad.

There's an abundance of quality everywhere on the pitch and the same is true of their bench, which is why they have a 25-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table.

But it's particularly true with regards to their centre-back options.

Right now, Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren.

The latter is linked with a move away this summer - and what a massive upgrade Director of Football Michael Edwards could reportedly sign.

According to ABC in Spain, the Reds are very interested in signing Sevilla's Diego Carlos, who has a £75 million release clause in his contract.

Lovren is a good player but that's where it stops. The Brazilian, however, is a brilliant player, evident by his price-tag and links to Barcelona [Sport].

It almost cheapens the word 'upgrade' if a player of Carlos's class comes in as Lovren's replacement. It's a stupidly-good improvement.

The fact that Liverpool could have Van Dijk, Carlos, Matip and Gomez as centre-back options is an absolute joke, in a complimentary sense.