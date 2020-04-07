Quick links

Edwards could sign a stupidly-good upgrade on Liverpool player

Diego Carlos of Sevilla FC controls the ball during the Liga match between Sevilla FC and Villarreal CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on December 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain.
If Diego Carlos replaces Dejan Lovren at Liverpool, it's an unbelievable upgrade.

It's a bit of an embarrassment of riches at Liverpool with regards to their squad.

There's an abundance of quality everywhere on the pitch and the same is true of their bench, which is why they have a 25-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table.

But it's particularly true with regards to their centre-back options.

Right now, Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren.

 

The latter is linked with a move away this summer - and what a massive upgrade Director of Football Michael Edwards could reportedly sign.

According to ABC in Spain, the Reds are very interested in signing Sevilla's Diego Carlos, who has a £75 million release clause in his contract.

Lovren is a good player but that's where it stops. The Brazilian, however, is a brilliant player, evident by his price-tag and links to Barcelona [Sport].

It almost cheapens the word 'upgrade' if a player of Carlos's class comes in as Lovren's replacement. It's a stupidly-good improvement.

The fact that Liverpool could have Van Dijk, Carlos, Matip and Gomez as centre-back options is an absolute joke, in a complimentary sense.

Diego Carlos of Sevilla FC celebrates after the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Sevilla FC at Estadio Benito Villamarin on November 10, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

