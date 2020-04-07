Quick links

Report: Tottenham hoping to land Jorge Mendes client for far less than £80m

Portuguese football manager Jorge Mendes stands in front of the press during the release of the book 'The Special Agent' written by Miguel Cuesta and Jonathan Sanchez in Lisbon on February...
Jose Mourinho needs a defensive overhaul if he is to turn Spurs into a Premier League force again - Benfica's Ruben Dias certainly fits the bill.

Ruben Dias of Benfica celebrates his goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on November 2, 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to barter down a deal for Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias as they look to snap up the Portugal international for far less than his £80 million release clause, according to Football London.

One of the most successful managers of the modern era has built his reputation upon a rock-solid backline.

 

Chelsea famously conceded just 15 goals as they won the Premier League for the first time under Mourinho’s stewardship in 2005 while the likes of Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Marco Materazzi and co played some of the best football of their career under the Portuguese tactician at Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Unfortunately for Mourinho, however, clean sheets have been in short supply since he returned to English shores. Spurs' defence is built on sand and badly requires an overhaul with Toby Alderweireld and the out-of-contract Jan Vertonghen well past their best.

Netherlands' forward Steven Bergwijn (L) challenges Portugal's defender Ruben Dias during the UEFA Nations League final football match between Portugal and The Netherlands at the Dragao...

Dias, who was continuously linked with Manchester United during Mourinho’s spell at Old Trafford, is apparently on the radar of Spurs now with the manager’s relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes potentially opening the door for a summer swoop.

But, as Football London points out, Tottenham will not look to trigger the £80 million release clause in his contract, hoping to land Dias for far cheaper. Benfica’s academy graduate is understood to be valued at around £40 million, which may still be a little too expensive for a side who looked set to miss out on the Champions League even before the global health crisis emerged.

Ruben Dias of SL Benfica in action during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between SL Benfica and Zenit St. Petersburg at Estadio da Luz on December 10, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

