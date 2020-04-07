Report: Tottenham hoping to land Jorge Mendes client for far less than £80m

Jose Mourinho needs a defensive overhaul if he is to turn Spurs into a Premier League force again - Benfica's Ruben Dias certainly fits the bill.

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to barter down a deal for Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias as they look to snap up the Portugal international for far less than his £80 million release clause, according to Football London.

One of the most successful managers of the modern era has built his reputation upon a rock-solid backline.

Chelsea famously conceded just 15 goals as they won the Premier League for the first time under Mourinho’s stewardship in 2005 while the likes of Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Marco Materazzi and co played some of the best football of their career under the Portuguese tactician at Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Unfortunately for Mourinho, however, clean sheets have been in short supply since he returned to English shores. Spurs' defence is built on sand and badly requires an overhaul with Toby Alderweireld and the out-of-contract Jan Vertonghen well past their best.

Dias, who was continuously linked with Manchester United during Mourinho’s spell at Old Trafford, is apparently on the radar of Spurs now with the manager’s relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes potentially opening the door for a summer swoop.

But, as Football London points out, Tottenham will not look to trigger the £80 million release clause in his contract, hoping to land Dias for far cheaper. Benfica’s academy graduate is understood to be valued at around £40 million, which may still be a little too expensive for a side who looked set to miss out on the Champions League even before the global health crisis emerged.