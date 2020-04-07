Quick links

Report: Tottenham have big plans for teenager Mourinho thinks is 'quality'

Jose Mourinho manager
Spurs are yet to hand a Premier League debut to Dublin born left-back Dennis Cirkin - but will Jose Mourinho take the Japhet Tanganga route?

Tottenham's Dennis Cirkin looks to attack during the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Millwall andmTottenham Hotspur at The Den on December 17, 2018 in London, England.

Dennis Cirkin has a bright future at Tottenham Hotspur with Football London reporting that the 18-year-old starlet is very highly-rated at the capital club.

Now, it’s fair to say Jose Mourinho does not exactly have a brilliant track record when it comes to promoting from within.

Only recently, Spurs fans had started to vent their frustration about Troy Parrott’s ongoing omission before the season came to a halt, the teenage Irishman failing to win a place in the squad even despite the injury-enforced absences of Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son.

 

But for every Parrott, there is a Japhet Tanganga.

And, according to Football London, another fresh-faced defender could be handed the opportunity to follow in Tanganga’s footsteps some time soon. Cirkin only turned 18 on Monday but the report claims that he already has a lot of fans at Spurs, with many tipping him for a bright future in the first-team.

Dennis Cirkin of Tottenham Hotspur

A Dublin-born defender, Cirkin is a left-back who could provide some much needed depth in what has become something of a problem position. In fact, Mourinho himself recently admitted that a UEFA Youth League regular had been given a chance to train with the first-team in January, describing him as a ‘kid with a lot of quality’.

Then again, that does not mean Cirkin will be a Premier League regular any time soon. Tottenham have been linked with a number of left-backs in recent weeks and it would be no surprise if Mourinho opted to bring in a more experienced player and use Cirkin fighting for the odd cup cameo.

Dennis Cirkin of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Unai Vencedor of Athletic Club Bilbao during the Premier League International Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur U23 and Athletic Club...

