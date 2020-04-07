Report: Tottenham have big plans for teenager Mourinho thinks is 'quality'

Spurs are yet to hand a Premier League debut to Dublin born left-back Dennis Cirkin - but will Jose Mourinho take the Japhet Tanganga route?

Dennis Cirkin has a bright future at Tottenham Hotspur with Football London reporting that the 18-year-old starlet is very highly-rated at the capital club.

Now, it’s fair to say Jose Mourinho does not exactly have a brilliant track record when it comes to promoting from within.

Only recently, Spurs fans had started to vent their frustration about Troy Parrott’s ongoing omission before the season came to a halt, the teenage Irishman failing to win a place in the squad even despite the injury-enforced absences of Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son.

But for every Parrott, there is a Japhet Tanganga.

And, according to Football London, another fresh-faced defender could be handed the opportunity to follow in Tanganga’s footsteps some time soon. Cirkin only turned 18 on Monday but the report claims that he already has a lot of fans at Spurs, with many tipping him for a bright future in the first-team.

A Dublin-born defender, Cirkin is a left-back who could provide some much needed depth in what has become something of a problem position. In fact, Mourinho himself recently admitted that a UEFA Youth League regular had been given a chance to train with the first-team in January, describing him as a ‘kid with a lot of quality’.

Then again, that does not mean Cirkin will be a Premier League regular any time soon. Tottenham have been linked with a number of left-backs in recent weeks and it would be no surprise if Mourinho opted to bring in a more experienced player and use Cirkin fighting for the odd cup cameo.