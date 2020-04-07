Quick links

Idissa Gueye wants PSG to sign long-term Everton transfer target

Danny Owen
Idrissa Gueye of Everton arrives before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Everton are reportedly hoping to lure Kalidou Koulibaly to the Premier League - but is Napoli's Serie A star heading to Ligue 1 champions PSG instead?

Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly (2ndL) exits the pitch after receiving a red card as Napoli's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (C) looks on during the Italian Serie A football...

Everton might have a familiar face to blame if fail to pull off arguably the biggest transfer coup in their history this summer.

Farhad Moshiri has splashed the cash like Augustus Gloop in an overpriced sweet shop since taking a majority stake in the Goodison Park giants four years ago, spending somewhere in the region of half a billion on new players.

But a deal for arguably the best centre-half in world football would make the £45 million splurge on Gylfi Sigurdsson look like pocket change.

 

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Everton are dreaming of bringing Kalidou Koulibaly to the blue half of Merseyside, not long after Carlo Ancelotti himself described the Napoli powerhouse as ‘the best centre-back in the world’ (Independent).

Koulibaly, Ancelotti claimed, is worth more than £130 million.

And, as if Everton didn’t already have a mountain to climb, they now have former Toffees favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye turning a steep, hillside sojourn into something that wouldn’t look out of place in Free Solo.

Gueye forced through a dream move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer and he is doing is level best to lure a fellow Senegal international to the Parc des Princes.

“(PSG signing Koulibaly) would be fantastic,” Gueye told Canal+.

“Yes, of course, it would be fantastic for him and above all for the club. It would be fantastic for me too to have another Senegalese guy at the club. I get on very well with him. I call him 'my general.' If he comes here, it would be good thing for him.”

No one can fault Everton’s ambition. Though this is a deal which looks highly improbable, if not impossible. With all due respect, Koulibaly deserves the biggest of stages and, for Everton, even the Europa League is out of their grasp right now.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Lecce at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 9 February 2020.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

