'Didn't do anything': Simon Jordan names the Crystal Palace signing he regrets

Crystal Palace were relegated from the Premier League in 2005 and signed Jon Macken from Manchester City in an attempt to soften the blow.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has namechecked Jon Macken when discussing the most disappointing financial deals of his time in charge at Selhurst Park, speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (7 April, 12.30pm).

After three rather forgettable years at Manchester City, Macken was on the move in the summer of 2005. And, at the time, he looked like a potentially inspired bit of business for a Palace side who were hoping to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, having been relegated from the top-flight the previous season.

But Macken’s spell in the capital was interrupted by a series of unfortunate injury problems, while the form of Andy Johnson and Clinton Morrison initially kept him out of the starting XI.

As a result, a £1.1 million striker on ‘Premier League wages’ quickly found himself out of favour, much to Jordan’s chagrin.

“It was more that they weren’t performing at a level in keeping of what we would have expected when we signed them,” Jordan says when asked to look back on the signings he regretted.

“I remember signing Jon Macken from Man City. Jon was a really good player but he just didn’t do anything for us.

“So subsequently he became marginalised. And suddenly you’ve got a former Premier League player in a club that has just been relegated on virtually Premier League wages, being surplus to requirements.

“These are the slings and arrows of football and why it is so challenging.”

Macken would eventually leave Crystal Palace after netting twice in 25 league matches, joining Derby County on a free transfer via a loan spell at Ipswich Town.

A one-time Manchester United youngster, the now-42-year-old would eventually find his goalscoring touch again in the lower leagues at Barnsley and Walsall.