Danny Rose will be leaving Tottenham with a touch of class

Dan Coombs
Newcastle United assistant manager Steve Agnew and Danny Rose during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 1st...
Tottenham star is likely to leave this summer, and is on loan at Newcastle.

Danny Rose of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage on January 20, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

It looks unlikely at this point that Danny Rose will ever play for Tottenham Hotspur again.

He did not manage to impress new boss Jose Mourinho, and he sanctioned a loan move to Newcastle United, which Rose said he initiated.

 

Rose has been a popular part of the Tottenham side over the past several years, but at the end it turned sour.

Talksport reported in January that Tottenham are 'desperate' to get Rose off their books, viewing him as having a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

It's likely that happens and he doesn't play for the club again.

Danny Rose of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 1st February 2020.

But rather than leave on a sour note, Rose will be departing  with a touch of class.

The Mail report Rose has made two generous financial gestures to support NHS staff at North Middlesex University hospital in Enfield.

He may be on loan up in Newcastle, but he clearly cares deeply about North London.

It's only a matter of time before he leaves Spurs permanently. And his recent gestures are a reminder he is a player who cares.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

