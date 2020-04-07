Danny Rose will be leaving Tottenham with a touch of class

Tottenham star is likely to leave this summer, and is on loan at Newcastle.

It looks unlikely at this point that Danny Rose will ever play for Tottenham Hotspur again.

He did not manage to impress new boss Jose Mourinho, and he sanctioned a loan move to Newcastle United, which Rose said he initiated.

Rose has been a popular part of the Tottenham side over the past several years, but at the end it turned sour.

Talksport reported in January that Tottenham are 'desperate' to get Rose off their books, viewing him as having a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

It's likely that happens and he doesn't play for the club again.

But rather than leave on a sour note, Rose will be departing with a touch of class.

The Mail report Rose has made two generous financial gestures to support NHS staff at North Middlesex University hospital in Enfield.

He may be on loan up in Newcastle, but he clearly cares deeply about North London.

It's only a matter of time before he leaves Spurs permanently. And his recent gestures are a reminder he is a player who cares.