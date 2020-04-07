Where was Coffee and Kareem filmed? Netflix cop comedy takes filming to Canada!

Coffee and Kareem offers up plenty of laughs but where was the Netflix comedy filmed?

Netflix always offers up plenty of diverse content on its streaming service.

From big-budget TV series to light-hearted films, there's something to fulfil your every need.

One of the newest additions in the latter of those two categories is Coffee & Kareem, a new cop comedy film starring Ed Helms of The Office US.

The movie comes at the perfect time for anyone looking for a light-hearted film that offers up plenty of laughs.

But just where was Coffee and Kareem filmed?

Coffee and Kareem on Netflix

Coffee and Kareem arrived on Netflix on Friday, April 3rd 2020.

The film tells the story of police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) as he and stepson-to-be, Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), are forced to flee from a gang of dangerous but incompetent criminals.

Where is Coffee and Kareem set?

Coffee and Kareem is supposed to be set in the Michigan city of Detroit.

The location makes for an appropriate setting as Detroit has been a city which has struggled with crime rates for decades.

However, while the film is supposedly set in Detroit, filming took place elsewhere.

Where was Coffee and Kareem filmed?

Coffee and Kareem was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.

Instead of filming in Detroit itself, filming for Coffee and Kareem ventured northwest to the Canadian city of Vancouver, home of the Winter Olympics in 2010.

Vancouver is an appropriate location as the city's population of 630,000 is not too dissimilar from Detroit's estimated population of 672,000.

Filming for Coffee and Kareem took place between April and June 2019 with several members of the film's cast posting snaps of the city on social media during their stay.

The most likely reason for filming the movie in Canada is due to the fact that tax incentives are offered to film productions that shoot in Canada as it helps create jobs in the region.

Coffee and Kareem is available to stream now on Netflix after the film released on April 3rd, 2020.