Tottenham Hotspur

Club looking for replacements for £22m Tottenham target - report

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly tracking Vedat Muriqi.

If there is a summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur are going to need a striker.

Spurs failed to sign a number nine during the month of January, despite links to the likes of Olivier Giroud among others.

Tottenham were missing Harry Kane - who was ruled out until April at the time - and their failure to sign a replacement cost them dear, with Jose Mourinho's side getting knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession, in addition to their declining Premier League form.

Kane will more than likely be fit for the 2020-21 campaign, whenever it starts, but Mourinho definitely needs another goalscorer as back-up and that man could be Vedat Muriqi.

 

The Lilywhites have been linked with a move for the Fenerbahce hitman in recent weeks and Fanatik reported this past weekend that the Turkish side rated him at around £22 million.

And there's more positive news for Tottenham on that front, as Fotomac report that the club have already started looking for replacements for the 21-goal attacker.

If true, Fener might be resigned to losing him once the transfer window opens and that's a positive thing for the North Londoners, although other clubs like Napoli have also been linked.

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

