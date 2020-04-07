Carragher explains why he left out Arsenal's Aubameyang in his TOTS

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was excluded from Jamie Carragher's team of the season.

Jamie Carragher revealed his team of the season on Sky Sports and surprisingly excluded Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his side.

The Arsenal star has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season and is only behind Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in the top scorer's list.

Carragher went for a front three of Mo Salah, Sergio Aguero and Sadio Mane - all of whom have scored lesser goals than Aubameyang in the league this season.

The Liverpool legend explained his decision to omit Aubameyang from his team and it will disappoint Arsenal fans.

He said: "I was thinking about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the only problem with Aubameyang is he plays in so many different positions across the front three."

"Sometimes he plays on the left, sometimes he plays up front, sometimes in a front two with Alexandre Lacazette, now and again he plays on the right, so it's difficult to say he's ahead of Mane or Sterling on the left and I couldn't justify that."

Arsenal fans have cried out for Aubameyang to be played centrally but their wishes have been overlooked by both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

The Gabonese international provides something different for the Gunners on the left flank and his contribution defensively has been hugely important as well.

Aubameyang's impact this season for Arsenal has been priceless. The Gunners would certainly be in the bottom half of the table if it wasn't for his goals and his ability to consistently get on the scoresheet despite playing in different positions deserves much more credit.