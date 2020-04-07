Carragher claims £4m player has saved Newcastle from a relegation fight

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has pulled off more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

Jamie Carragher has raved about Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on Sky Sports.

Dubravka has been overworked in Newcastle’s goal this season, but he has generally stood up well to the challenge.

The Slovakian stopper has pulled off numerous saves, with his performance proving key for Steve Bruce’s side.

And Carragher suggests that Newcastle could be a lot closer to the relegation zone if it wasn’t for the performances of Dubravka.

He said: “I think the Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is probably as big of an influence on their team as any goalkeeper.

“I'm not saying he's the second or third best goalkeeper in the Premier League, but I think in terms of where you see Newcastle in the table, I think a lot of that is to do with the goalkeeper. He's right up near the top of the list and he plays a big role in the fact Newcastle aren't embroiled in a relegation fight.”

Dubravka has had to make more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper this term.

The Newcastle man has made 117 stops, which is 13 more than Arsenal’s Bernd Leno, who is in second spot.

Newcastle have built their victories this season upon their defensive strength, with the Magpies generally very tough to break down since Bruce took charge.

And Dubravka’s displays in goal have been a key reason behind why Newcastle have looked so solid, with the £4 million stopper (Chronicle) proving to be a reliable presence behind Bruce side’s defence.