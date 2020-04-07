'Better than Havertz': Arsenal fans react to who Arteta could reportedly sign

Arsenal fans are excited by one transfer rumour to come out.

It's fair to say that Arsenal fans are excited by the prospect of signing Houssem Aouar.

According to The Sun, the North Londoners are interested in bringing the Lyon midfielder to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Thing is, Manchester City and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old.

But so long as Arsenal are in the race, there's a chance they could secure his signature.

And Gunners fans on Twitter are seriously excited by the idea of getting him. Here's how they reacted on social media.

Better than Havertz!!! — MartiSaka (@SakaMarti) April 6, 2020

My absolute dream. We need a player like him more than anything else this summer. He'd add creativity and goals from midfield plus he'd be more affordable than Grealish and other similar options. — Camilo (@CamiloGooner1) April 6, 2020

Top baller — Ahmed (@DrippyGabi) April 6, 2020

Really is a dream signing, such an amazing talent. Amazing two way player. — Jack Robinson (@kingArsenejr) April 6, 2020

Fact! either him or Eberechi Eze would be a signing. — Godson Uzoma Cornelius (@GUCiano_Online) April 6, 2020

his highlights reminds me of nasri — Advok8♒ (@unclety04) April 7, 2020

Anything between £40-60m would be very good — Asad (@asxd_98) April 6, 2020

It must be noted that if either of Arsenal's Premier League rivals - or Real Madrid and Juventus, who are also linked - then it's very bad news for Mikel Arteta and co.

As of right now, Arsenal are nowhere near the level of the other clubs reportedly interested and you'd have to believe that he wouldn't take a move to Arteta's side if, say, a Liverpool switch was on the table.

Then again, because the Gunners' genuinely need him, he has more chance of playing regularly in North London than at a club that's already littered with brilliant midfielders.