'Better than Havertz': Arsenal fans react to who Arteta could reportedly sign

Houssem Aouar of Olympique Lyon controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais and FC Barcelona at Groupama Stadium on February...
Arsenal fans are excited by one transfer rumour to come out.

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar reacts after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Girondins de Bordeaux on November 3, 2018, at the...

It's fair to say that Arsenal fans are excited by the prospect of signing Houssem Aouar.

According to The Sun, the North Londoners are interested in bringing the Lyon midfielder to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Thing is, Manchester City and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old.

But so long as Arsenal are in the race, there's a chance they could secure his signature.

 

And Gunners fans on Twitter are seriously excited by the idea of getting him. Here's how they reacted on social media.

It must be noted that if either of Arsenal's Premier League rivals - or Real Madrid and Juventus, who are also linked - then it's very bad news for Mikel Arteta and co.

As of right now, Arsenal are nowhere near the level of the other clubs reportedly interested and you'd have to believe that he wouldn't take a move to Arteta's side if, say, a Liverpool switch was on the table.

Then again, because the Gunners' genuinely need him, he has more chance of playing regularly in North London than at a club that's already littered with brilliant midfielders.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

