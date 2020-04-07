BBC pundit is 'certain' £10m loanee wants to join Celtic this summer

The big man seems to have enjoyed himself back at Celtic this season.

Pat Bonner has told The Scottish Sun he is 'certain' that Fraser Forster would be game to stay at Celtic beyond this season.

The English goalkeeper has been a revelation since Neil Lennon brought him back to Parkhead on a season-long loan from Southampton.

Celtic sold Forster to the Saints back in 2014 for £10 million but he was very much a forgotten man at St Mary's in the years before heading North.

Lennon admitted back in December [The Times] that he wanted to keep Forster - who saved a penalty against Rangers in a 1-0 League Cup final win earlier this season - in Glasgow for the long term.

And the legendary Bonner is very confident that the feeling is mutual, telling The Scottish Sun: "You have to think keeping Fraser Forster at the club would be Neil’s priority.

"I’m certain Fraser would want to stay with Celtic. Why wouldn’t he? Coming back has been a big success for him. He’s revived his career by playing every week and he’s produced for the team domestically and in Europe.

"Fraser is definitely the man for top saves at big moments in games. Neil likes a goalkeeper to have a major presence and Fraser definitely fits that bill."

Would Celtic fans want Forster back? Emphatically, yes.

This is a goalkeeper who's still only 32, so he has plenty of life left in him as far as being a professional footballer goes.

The Bhoys have struggled with Scott Bain and Craig Gordon at times in recent years, but Forster is as safe as houses, which gives the back-four in front of him an immense peace of mind.

If this is feasible, Celtic need to do it.