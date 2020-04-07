Quick links

Celtic

BBC pundit is 'certain' £10m loanee wants to join Celtic this summer

Shane Callaghan
Fraser Forster during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on July 16, 2018 in Southampton, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The big man seems to have enjoyed himself back at Celtic this season.

Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...

Pat Bonner has told The Scottish Sun he is 'certain' that Fraser Forster would be game to stay at Celtic beyond this season.

The English goalkeeper has been a revelation since Neil Lennon brought him back to Parkhead on a season-long loan from Southampton.

Subscribe

Celtic sold Forster to the Saints back in 2014 for £10 million but he was very much a forgotten man at St Mary's in the years before heading North.

Lennon admitted back in December [The Times] that he wanted to keep Forster - who saved a penalty against Rangers in a 1-0 League Cup final win earlier this season - in Glasgow for the long term.

 

And the legendary Bonner is very confident that the feeling is mutual, telling The Scottish Sun: "You have to think keeping Fraser Forster at the club would be Neil’s priority.

"I’m certain Fraser would want to stay with Celtic. Why wouldn’t he? Coming back has been a big success for him. He’s revived his career by playing every week and he’s produced for the team domestically and in Europe.

"Fraser is definitely the man for top saves at big moments in games. Neil likes a goalkeeper to have a major presence and Fraser definitely fits that bill."

Would Celtic fans want Forster back? Emphatically, yes.

This is a goalkeeper who's still only 32, so he has plenty of life left in him as far as being a professional footballer goes.

The Bhoys have struggled with Scott Bain and Craig Gordon at times in recent years, but Forster is as safe as houses, which gives the back-four in front of him an immense peace of mind.

If this is feasible, Celtic need to do it.

Fraser Forster of Celtic arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch