Bartosz Kapustka wants to leave Leicester City in the summer

The Polish international has no hope of playing again for the Foxes.

Leicester City's Bartosz Kapustka spoke to Weszlo about his future beyond the end of this season.

The exciting Polish winger was signed by Claudio Ranieri as a 19-year-old back in the summer of 2016. Kapustka put up an incredible performance for Poland in Euro 2016 against Northern Ireland and convinced the Foxes to bring him in.

Sadly for him, things haven't quite worked out. Kapustka has played just three times for Leicester's senior team, all of which came under the manager who signed him - Ranieri.

The Italian was sacked in 2017 and Kapustka's hopes of more game time faded then and there. The Pole spent the 2017/18 campaign out on loan at Freiburg and the following campaign in Belgium with Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Both spells were a failure with the Pole scoring a combined four goals in 30 appearances for his two loan clubs.

The 23-year-old stayed at the King Power last summer with hopes of impressing Brendan Rodgers but that hasn't happened with Kapustka not even making the senior squad this term.

Speaking about his future, the youngster seemed to have had enough of Leicester and claimed that he will leave the club in the summer.

He said: "I must admit that after this season in the summer I have to leave Leicester, I have to leave England and I am convinced of that. I would love to change something, start a new adventure and I think I am prepared for such a step. You have to get back on track."

A summer move away is in the best interest of both parties and at 23 years of age, Kapustka can go and kickstart his career elsewhere.